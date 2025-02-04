Pompey Talk is back with a review of the Blues’ business on transfer deadline day and the January window in general.

Monday saw John Mousinho welcome two further new arrivals to his ranks before the 11pm deadline, with deals completed for keeper Ben Killip and Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon (loan).

It also saw four players leave Fratton Park as Owen Moxon (Stockport County), Tom McIntyre (Charlton -loan), Will Norris (Wycombe) and Anthony Scully (Colchester United) all said their goodbyes as their respective careers headed in different directions.

It means the Blues completed or sanctioned 16 different deals over the transfer window, with eight new arrivals being matched by eight departures.

Rob Atkinson (loan), Isaac Hayden (loan), Thomas Waddingham, Hayden Matthews, Cohen Bramall, Adil Aouchiche (loan), Killip and Gordon (loan) are the new recruits that will hopefully help Pompey stay clear of the Championship relegation zone.

Meanwhile, the Blues will approach their remaining 16 games of the campaign without Elias Sorensen, Sammy Silvera, Tom Lowery, Ben Stevenson, Norris, McIntyre, Moxon and Scully.

It’s a lot to process. But the main question that follows all that is - will it be enough for Pompey to retain their Championship status?

That question was put to our chief sports writer Allen, along with a host of others, as The News debated the transfer window just gone.

