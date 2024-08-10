Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In-demand Karamoko Dembele is on the verge of signing for Pompey’s Championship rivals QPR.

News has emerged that the Hoops have struck a deal with Ligue 1 side Brest for the the 21-year-old forward, who found himself on John Mousinho’s wanted list this summer.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the former Celtic and Blackpool player, will travel to London this weekend for a medical. He will join Marti Cifuentes’ side in a deal worth around 3m euros with add-ons. A sell-on clause has reportedly also been inserted in the deal.

The agreement QPR have struck with Brest and the player will come as a disappointment to many clubs, with Pompey joined by the likes of Birmingham, Bolton, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby in being admirers of the forward.

The Blues’ interest in Dembele was shelved several weeks ago, though, as they switched their attention to other targets. Indeed, amid speculation that Pompey wanted a player who registered eight goals and 13 assists in 39 league appearances for Blackpool last season, they signed Josh Murphy and Sammy Silvera to bolster their attacking ranks.

They have also since splashed out around 300,000 euros on Esbjerg forward Elias Sorensen and welcomed Matt Ritchie back to Fratton Park following his Newcastle release.

As well as Dembele, QPR are expected to announce the signing of attacking midfielder Koki Saito, who currently plays for Belgian outfit Lommel.

Pompey travel to QPR on October 19.