A pram-pushing Ray Gunner taking part in the latest Fareham parkrun. Picture: Keith Woodland

Paul Turner was first to finish in 19.29 - 33 seconds ahead of clubmate Brian Wright.

Stubbington Green’s David Mallard, in his 213th parkrun, was third in 20.15, just a second in front of Fareham RC’s Ryan Carter. David Fleet (Fareham RC) completed the top five in 20.25.

Tina Al-Romaithi (British Military Fitness) was the first woman to finish in 22.07 - one place and one second ahead of another 35-39 age group runner, Fareham RC’s Kerry Riches.

Eight of the 144 finishers were first timers at Fareham, including sixth-placed Matt Pillinger (Ordnance Survey) in 20.40.

Adam Dart was first to finish the latest Southsea parkrun by a margin of almost two minutes. He clocked a PB 16.59 - one minute and 50 seconds ahead of runner-up Ian Park (Windle Valley Runners).

Poor weather meant only 245 parkrunners completed the course, compared to 381 and 383 in the previous two events held on the seafront course.

Bourneville Harriers’ Maeve Kenny, on her Southsea debut, was first woman to finish (11th, 20.35).

Victory AC’s Paul Mitchinson was first to finish in a 140-strong turnout at Havant, clocking 19.35 - 14 seconds ahead of teenager Henry Piper.

Two other Victory AC members, Andrew Meredith (20.05) and Richard Turner (20.25), were fourth and fifth respectively.

Denmead Striders’ Kirsty Aked was first female home, finishing 10th in 21.43. Next were Marjorie Huet-Martin (13th, Emsworth Joggers, 21.57), Hannah Lowry (14th, Victory AC, 22.04) and Joanne Stanford (15th, Victory AC, 22.08).

Lewis Banner was first across the finishing line at Lee-on-the-Solent - the Stubbington Green Runners member clocking 17.30.

Holly Watson (13th, 20.15) was the first female to finish in a 271-strong field.

Mike Liddell took part in his first Lakeside parkrun - and was first to finish in 17.05.

That was 11 seconds ahead of Jon Fairs (Haslemere Border) in a field of 144.

Nikki Moxham (Gosport Road Runners) finished sixth in 19.30, while City of Portsmouth’s Daisy Wilkinson was second woman home (16th, 21.20).

Teenager Leo Smith was first to finish in only the second Whiteley parkrun held since lockdown was first announced in March 2020.