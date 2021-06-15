Hampshire teens Albert and Petrie impress as Ollie Robinson makes low-key cricket comeback

Toby Albert hit a century for Hampshire in a T20 2nd XI match at Hove today. Picture: Dave Vokes.

Robinson turned out in the first of two T20 2nd XI games between Sussex and Hampshire - his first game since being axed by England after historical racist social media postings had been discovered.

Robinson failed to take a wicket - conceding 30 runs off his four overs - and was out for a duck as Sussex were hammered by 132 runs.

Instead, he had to watch on as Albert, 18, struck 105 off 60 balls with 12 fours and three sixes as Hampshire posted 207-4. Then he became one of Harry Petrie’s four victims as Sussex collapsed to 26-6 en route to being skittled for 75 to lose by 132 runs.

Albert, who last Saturday had hit 151 for the Hampshire Academy in a Southern Premier League game against Bashley, shared an opening stand of 64 with Cameron Steel (23), one 50 for the second wicket with captain Tom Scriven (23) and another of 67 for the third wicket with Fletcha Middleton (19).

In reply, Petrie removed opener Alistair Orr with his fourth ball

He then struck twice in his second, dismissing Ed Taylor and James Coles.

It was 23-5 when Scott Currie took two wickets in two balls, including Sussex skipper Ben Brown.

And it was 24-6 when Petrie dismissed Robinson for a duck with the final ball of his third over.

Ajeet Dale removed Joe Pocklington to make it 35-7 before tailenders Stuart Meaker - two ODI caps for England a decade ago - and Henry Crocombe both scored 12 to take the hosts to 75 all out in 12.5 overs.

Petrie finished with 4-10 off four overs with Currie (2-18) and Dale (2-20) also among the wickets.

Sussex hit back to win the second game by two wickets.