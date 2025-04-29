First Bus' "generous" free travel offer to Pompey fans for final Championship home game of the season against Hull
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Solent from First Bus are offering all Pompey fans with tickets to the fixture against Hull City on Saturday, May 3, free travel to Fratton Park. Supporters will be able to show their match day or season tickets to the driver and travel for free between 9.30am and 12.30pm and then again between 2.15pm and 4.15pm.
Fans will be able to use Solent from First Bus’s routes across the city to get to the stadium. First Bus South director, James Eustace, said: "Together to the finish line! Enjoy free match day travel from Solent from First Bus and join your fellow Pompey fans at Fratton Park for the season’s final home game.
“We hope this free travel will be a great incentive to further encourage people to choose the bus as their preferred method of travel, especially on matchdays.”
Mark Judges, Portsmouth FC director of sales, said “Solent from First Bus's buses will provide supporters with a sustainable transportation option to and from Fratton Park, benefiting our local community.
“We’re delighted that First Bus are offering our supporters the chance to travel to the final game of the season at Fratton Park for free. This generous gesture exemplifies their commitment to our passionate fanbase, and we have no doubt it will be warmly embraced.”
Fans will be able to us Solent from Bus’s routes across the city to get to the stadium.
Saturday’s game kicks off at 12.30pm with Portsmouth currently sitting in 16th place next year’s Championship status secured. The visitors on the other hand will need to avoid defeat as they battle it out with four other teams to avoid the drop on the final day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.