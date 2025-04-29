Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Having secured their Championship status for next season, Pompey’s final home game of the season will be less tense than some fans feared - and it could also be cheaper.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Solent from First Bus are offering all Pompey fans with tickets to the fixture against Hull City on Saturday, May 3, free travel to Fratton Park. Supporters will be able to show their match day or season tickets to the driver and travel for free between 9.30am and 12.30pm and then again between 2.15pm and 4.15pm.

Solent From First Bus are offering free bus rides to match going fans. | Solent From First Bus

Fans will be able to use Solent from First Bus’s routes across the city to get to the stadium. First Bus South director, James Eustace, said: "Together to the finish line! Enjoy free match day travel from Solent from First Bus and join your fellow Pompey fans at Fratton Park for the season’s final home game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope this free travel will be a great incentive to further encourage people to choose the bus as their preferred method of travel, especially on matchdays.”

Mark Judges, Portsmouth FC director of sales, said “Solent from First Bus's buses will provide supporters with a sustainable transportation option to and from Fratton Park, benefiting our local community.

“We’re delighted that First Bus are offering our supporters the chance to travel to the final game of the season at Fratton Park for free. This generous gesture exemplifies their commitment to our passionate fanbase, and we have no doubt it will be warmly embraced.”

Fans will be able to us Solent from Bus’s routes across the city to get to the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s game kicks off at 12.30pm with Portsmouth currently sitting in 16th place next year’s Championship status secured. The visitors on the other hand will need to avoid defeat as they battle it out with four other teams to avoid the drop on the final day.