Storm Éowyn travel update: Isle of Wight Hovertravel services cancelled and Whitelink expecting disruption as strong winds hit the coast
After a very windy night and with gusts expected to reach 65mph this morning, Hovercraft and Wightlink ferry services have been affected. The Met Office have a yellow weather warning in place for the area which is set to last until midnight.
Hovertravel have confirmed that services have been cancelled this morning. An update is expected at 9.45am as to whether services can continue from 9am onwards.
A message on the companies website states: “Services are cancelled due to adverse weather. The next update will be 09.45 . Tickets will be accepted on the Wightlink Fast Cat Service.”
Wightlink ferries from Portsmouth to the Isle of Wight are still showing as running on time from 9.15am amid the stormy conditions. However, they have advised that services are likely to be disrupted.
This is despite services from Southampton currently being suspended due to the adverse weather
