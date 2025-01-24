Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Storm Éowyn continues to cause havoc across the UK with numerous travel services affected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a very windy night and with gusts expected to reach 65mph this morning, Hovercraft and Wightlink ferry services have been affected. The Met Office have a yellow weather warning in place for the area which is set to last until midnight.

Hovertravel have confirmed that services have been cancelled this morning. An update is expected at 9.45am as to whether services can continue from 9am onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message on the companies website states: “Services are cancelled due to adverse weather. The next update will be 09.45 . Tickets will be accepted on the Wightlink Fast Cat Service.”

Wightlink ferries from Portsmouth to the Isle of Wight are still showing as running on time from 9.15am amid the stormy conditions. However, they have advised that services are likely to be disrupted.

This is despite services from Southampton currently being suspended due to the adverse weather