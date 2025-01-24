Storm Éowyn: Hour by hour forecast for Portsmouth with Met Office weather warning in place

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 07:35 BST
Strong wind is set to continue to hit the region this morning with speeds of up to 40mph expected in Portsmouth.

The stormy night is set to continue into this morning in the Portsmouth area with a Met Office yellow weather warning for wind in place until midnight tonight (January 24). Despite the warning, the current forecast suggest that the worst of it will be over by this afternoon.

The weather warning covers much of the UK as Storm Éowyn continues to cause havoc, particularly further north in Northern Ireland and Scotland where red weather warnings are in place.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “ Storm Éowyn will move across the northwest of the UK on Friday, clearing to the northeast on Friday night. This will bring a spell of strong winds, initially south to southeasterly before turning west to southwesterly, with peak gusts of 50-60 mph inland, 60-70 mph around some coasts and hills, and perhaps up to 80 mph in exposed parts of western Scotland.

“It should be noted that there may be a slight reduction in wind strength for a time as the centre of Storm Éowyn passes overhead, this most likely in parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland, before winds rapidly increase again. The wind strength will gradually ease across southern areas later on Friday.”

Here is an hour by hour forecast for Portsmouth on Friday, January 24:

7am: Heavy rain - 95 per cent chance of rain - 10 degrees - wind gusts of 56 mph

8am: Light rain - 80 per cent chance of rain - 10 degrees - wind gusts of 40 mph

9am: Cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 9 degrees - wind gust of 35 mph

10am: Cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 9 degrees - wind gust of 34 mph

11am: Cloudy - 10 per cent chance of rain - 9 degrees - wind gust of 32 mph

12pm: Cloudy - 10 per cent chance of rain - 9 degrees - wind gust of 31 mph

1pm: Cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 9 degrees - wind gust of 28 mph

2pm: Cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 9 degrees - wind gust of 26 mph

3pm: Cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 9 degrees - wind gust of 25 mph

4pm: Cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 9 degrees - wind gust of 23 mph

5pm: Partly cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 8 degrees - wind gust of 22 mph

6pm: Partly cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 8 degrees - wind gust of 21 mph

7pm: Partly cloudy - 10 per cent chance of rain - 8 degrees - wind gust of 21 mph

8pm: Partly cloudy - 10 per cent chance of rain - 7 degrees - wind gust of 21 mph

9pm: Cloudy - 20 per cent chance of rain - 7 degrees - wind gust of 20 mph

10pm: Cloudy - 30 per cent chance of rain - 7 degrees - wind gust of 19 mph

11pm: Cloudy - 40 per cent chance of rain - 7 degrees - wind gust of 18 mph

The forecast could change throughout the day, the latest forecast can be found on the Met Office website.

The Met Office have issued two more weather warnings for Sunday (January 26) and Monday morning (January 27). Gales could reach as high as 70mph, with spells of consistent showers likely to cause flooding.

