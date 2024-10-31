Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fans don’t have long to wait 🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deadpool & Wolverine will finally arrive on Disney Plus in November.

It was a massive hit for Marvel when released in cinemas during the summer.

Fans will soon be able to enjoy the action at home.

Deadpool & Wolverine will finally arrive on Disney Plus in less than a fortnight. The highly anticipated streaming release date has been confirmed - in typically irreverant style.

Marvel announced the date the superhero blockbuster will land on Disney’s streaming service with a bit of toilet humour. Showing a urinal with a Deadpool and a Wolverine shaped urinal cake captioned: “A stream is an educated wish your heart makes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film will arrive on Disney Plus just in time for the holiday period. So you can wave ‘bye, bye, bye’ to hard decisions on what to watch on movie night this winter.

But when could the movie come to Disney Plus? Let’s take a look - as another major film in the form of Inside Out 2 drops on the service.

When is Deadpool & Wolverine released on Disney Plus?

The hit MCU film will arrive on Disney Plus on Tuesday November 12. So fans do not have long to wait now.

When is Deadpool & Wolverine available on digital?

The hit Marvel blockbuster arrived on digital stores for purchase on October 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apple TV lists the film as being available for £13.99. It was available from 12am BST on October 1, according to Prime Video’s app.

Deadpool & Wolverine is still only available to buy digitally - with Apple TV listing the rental date as November 26 - a month from now.

Will it release on DVD and Blu-Ray?

The movie will arrive on DVD and Blu-Ray on November 4, at least according to Amazon.co.uk. It had previously been reported by Variety that the it would hit shelves on of 22 October (three weeks after it releases digitally) but at least in the UK that was not the case.

Amazon lists the film on its own as DVD and Blu-Ray or as part of a triple back with the prior Deadpool movies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much does a month of Disney Plus cost?

The lowest tier is the ad-supported subscription, which is currently on offer for £1.99 per month for three months. The standard level (with no ads) costs £7.99/ month and for those who want to watch in 4K it will set you back £10.99/ month.

What is the age rating for Deadpool & Wolverine?

Unlike most Marvel films, the third Deadpool film has a rating of 15 in the UK. In its rating, the BBFC warns the movie features: strong bloody violence, injury detail, sex references, very strong language.

Will you be watching Deadpool & Wolverine when it arrives on Disney Plus later this year? Or have you already seen it at cinemas? Share your thoughts in the comments!