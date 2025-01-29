Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Isle of Wight Festival is gearing up for another unforgettable year with music-lovers now getting the chance to pick up day tickets.

From Thursday, June 19 to Sunday, June 22, 2025, the festival will feature many popular and exciting artists, such as, The Pigeon detectives, Sting, Stereophonics, Jess Glynne, Olly Murs and Justin Timberlake. Day tickets are now on sale for £125 for an adult and £95 for teens, with options also available for students, islanders, and VIPs.

To demonstrate the festival’s popularity it was recently awarded the title of ‘Best Large Festival’ at the 2024 UK Festival Awards. Alongside that the island has also earned the ‘EFFE Seal’ from the European Festivals Association for its dedication to cultural excellence.

The Isle of Wight Festival director, Caroline Giddings said: “It's brilliant to see Isle of Wight events and festivals being recognised by the EFA, and we are proud of the part our festival has played in gaining this.

“The Isle of Wight is full of creativity and it's amazing to see these events continuing to flourish, so it’s no surprise to me that we’re one of very few areas in the UK to be awarded with this prestigious status.”

It is set to be another exciting weekend with artists such as Example, The Corrs, Faithless, Amy MacDonald, The Lathums, The Script, Busted (seen performing in the video embedded in this story at Victorious last year), Supergrass, Texas, and James, all supporting the incredible headline acts.

As well as day tickets going on sale, weekend tickets can also be purchased. An adult weekend ticket costs £289.95 with or without camping.

For more information on tickets, travel, and accessibility, visit www.isleofwightfestival.com.