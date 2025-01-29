Purbrook Horticultural Society announces the date for its spring show - find out when

A popular annual spring show in Hampshire has confirmed the date it will take place this year.

The Purbrook Horticultural Society’s Annual Spring Show will take place on Sunday, March 16, 2025 at Deverall Hall, London Road. The event will start at 2pm with the award ceremony taking place at 4pm for the worthy recipients

Award-winning tulips from a previous Purbrook Horticultural Society Spring Show. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (240319-)Award-winning tulips from a previous Purbrook Horticultural Society Spring Show. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (240319-)
It is an event that has grown in popularity over the years, and this year should be no different with the society celebrating a bumper year of new members in 2024. Entry is by donation and free parking is available.

Last year, the show celebrated the work of gardeners who entered into categories such as the ‘best vase of daffodils’, ‘best bloom in show’, and ‘best floral art exhibit’. A number of newcomers entered the show last year with the society hoping for a repeat in 2025.

As well as being able to peruse the stalls of local gardeners, refreshments and home made produce will also be available to purchase.

Further information on the event can be found on purbrookhorticulturalsociety.org.uk. Alternatively, if you want to discuss it in person, you can head to the Trading Store on London Road, adjacent to the allotments, on Saturdays between 9.30am and 11.30am.

