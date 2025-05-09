Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Take That inspired musical, The Band, is a mixed bag with music failing to hit the mark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flicking between 1993 and present day, The Band explores how pop music defines the lives of five teenage girls, and how four of them grow into women following the tragic death of their friend.

The musical, The Band, is at The Kings Theatre and will be showing until May 10. Picture: Tony Neal | Tony Neal

The boy band, inspired by Take That, was the foundation of the girls’ friendship in their youth. More than 25 years later the soundtrack of their teenage years is the reason the four women reunite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Rachel, played by Kerry McCrohon, wins a competition to a reunion concert in Prague, she reluctantly reaches out to her old school friends in a bid to rediscover herself.

Kerry was wonderful and the fact that her character manages to reconnect with not only herself, but her friends and her partner, is the happy ending we all needed.

The musical, The Band, is at The Kings Theatre and will be showing until May 10. Picture: Tony Neal | Tony Neal

Heather’s character, played by Jasmin Richardson (young Heather) and Kat Millmore-Davies, is iconic with her comedic one-liners that had the audience chuckling throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She bounced off of Claire’s character, played by Maisy Wallace and Kim Seagrove, perfectly with the continuous bouts of humour which complimented eachother nicely.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Coqueral, who played young Zoe, was the perfect ‘goody two-shoes’ while Caroline Westmorland was brilliant in depicting her life as a mum-of-four and a college drop out.

The young girls and women all stunned the audience with their relatable characters but the boy band’s Take That renditions sometimes fell short.

Although the intention was clear, the singing paled in comparison to the real deal and appeared somewhat forced into the scenes.