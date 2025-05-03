Portsmouth Comic Con 2025: Excitement as crowds build arrive for the first day of the weekend spectacular

The long wait is over, Portsmouth Comic Con 2025 is finally here.

Fans queued in their droves for the first day of the popular weekend event, with features such as a Star Trek zone as well as an area for all things Star Wars and much more.

As always sci-fi, fantasy, and comic book fans have turned up dressed as their favourite characters. From Deadpool to Ghostbusters, people have once again pulled out all the stops to create a spectacular atmosphere.

To make sure you don’t miss out anything when visiting Portsmouth Guildhall this weekend. A guide on all things Portsmouth Comic Con can be found here.

The International Festival of Comics is on Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May ‘the fourth be with you’ 4. It is one of the largest family-friendly comic cons of its kind, presenting the best in comic, film, TV and pop culture entertainment in a fully immersive and fun day out for all.

Visitors can explore the biggest franchises around through interactive experiences, displays, exhibitions, workshops and fascinating panels and discussions.

If you can’t make it, The News will be bringing spectacular pictures and video from the event.

