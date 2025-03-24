Excitement levels have been raised for Portsmouth Pride with the announcement of the headline act for this year.

Nadine Coyle, of Girls Aloud, will be headlining this years’ Pride event on Saturday, June 7, on Southsea Common. The celebration of diversity and inclusion is set to be a historic event for they city after it won the right to host UK Pride 2025.

Nadine Coyle has been confirmed as a headliner for Portsmouth Pride 2025 | Getty Images for Candy Kittens

Portsmouth Pride announced the news on social media. The post said: “ Get ready to jump! Nadine is calling the shots at UK Pride '25. Portsmouth Pride are beyond excited to announce that Nadine Coyle will be headlining the HB Main Stage at UK Pride '25.

“As one of the members of Girls Aloud, Nadine has long been a beloved figure in the music world, known not only for her sensational talent but for her fierce loyalty to the LGBTQ+ community.

“With a setlist featuring some of Girls Aloud’s biggest hits, including ‘Sound of the Underground’, ‘Can’t Speak French’ & ‘Love Machine’ Nadine is sure to deliver a performance that will have everyone on their feet.”

Nadine will join acts such as Sabrina Washington from Mis-Teeq, Katie Price, Victoria Scone from series three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, drag king LoUis CYfer, and Ella Morgan from reality TV shows Married at First Sight on the day.