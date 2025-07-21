Excitement as Sam's Sunflowers announces opening date - and there is not long to wait
Sam’s Sunflowers, near Stoke Fruit Farm, has confirmed it will be opening this weekend (Saturday, July 26) giving people the chance to visit the field packed full of colour. As usual visitors will have the chance to get their photos taken amongst the flowers as well as pick their own.
Alongside returning popular events, such as dog nights, a new footgolf course will be on offer.
The announcement of the opening date was confirmed via the attractions newsletter to its customers. The post said: “This summer at Sam’s Sunflowers is set to be our biggest yet! Alongside our famous sunflower and wildflower fields, you can try your hand (or foot!) at our brand-new FootGolf course.
“Thursdays bring the return of our ever-popular Dog Nights, while weekends are packed with events kicking off with line dancing every Friday! Plus, we’ve got loads of live music and the much-anticipated Big Machines Weekend rolling in this Bank Holiday.
“Whether you're coming for a peaceful walk, a playful day out, or just to snap the perfect shot, there's something for everyone in the fields this year. Keep an eye on our socials for tickets to our events and for more information!”
More information on Sam’s Sunflowers can be found at https://www.stokefruitfarm.co.uk/
