Changes are being made to the Fareham Christmas Light Switch On event to ensure it can go ahead.

Fareham Borough Council has confirmed that the popular Christmas event will continue to take place on Saturday, November 23 - but changes will be implemented.

This comes as a result of the weather forecast this weekend which is anticipating strong winds and potential rain. The event, which was due to take place in the high street, will no longer have bigger funfair rides and the majority of the activities will move inside.

The festive market, brought to you by Funyard Events, will be found in the old Clarks store inside the Fareham Shopping Centre as planned.

The community performances, walkabout artists and cast members from the Fareham Live pantomime ‘Cinderella’ will be entertaining visitors in the shopping centre and there will also be a ‘Search for the Star’ challenge where children can seek out 10 Christmas stars and receive a prize.

Executive member for leisure and community, Councillor Connie Hockley, said: “My message here is that Christmas is not cancelled in Fareham.

“ It may not be going ahead exactly as originally planned but, now the Council owns the shopping centre, we are able to move the majority of activities indoors.

“The countdown to the lights switch on will still happen at 5.30pm at the Performance Podium on West Street, and I hope some of you, appropriately dressed for the occasion, will brave the weather to join us.”

These will include a range of festive arts and crafts, Christingle making, bubble workshop and circus skills, as well as festive music.

The Council will continue to monitor the weather closely and will keep the public informed of any additional changes. For more information about the Christmas Light Switch On event in Fareham, click here.