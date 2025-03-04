Popular splash park at Stokes Bay in Gosport set to reopen this Easter as well as Lee-on-the-Solent site
Work is about to start at Stokes Bay Splash Park in Gosport which will include a new, brighter safety surface with repairs and refurbishment of its water play features designed for children aged eight and under.
The water park is free to use and is run by Gosport Borough Council which has said it expects the Gospprt splash park to open for the Easter school holidays, from 10am to 6pm, and then throughout the summer months with opening times being extended during the summer school holidays from 10am to 7pm.
The splash park just along the coast at Lee-on-the-Solent is also due to reopen for the Easter holiday with identical hours to the one in Stokes Bay.
Gosport Council Leader Cllr Peter Chegwyn said: "We are investing in much-needed repairs and a safe new surface so families can enjoy the very popular splash park at Stokes Bay.
"It is expected to be ready to reopen in time for Easter, and the work should make the water features more robust than in previous summers."
There are swings and slides for various ages nearby which are available all year round. Pay-and-display parking and toilets are close by both splash parks.
Other splash parks in the area include the one at Hilsea Lido (pictured in the video embedded in this story), two in Southsea and at adventure playgrounds across the city.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.