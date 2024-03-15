Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From beloved attractions at reduced rates to visiting a charming market, here are some of the best activities on offer in the Portsmouth area this weekend - taking place on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visit Spinnaker Tower for less

Home to some of the best-loved views in the city, a visit to Spinnaker Tower can make for a truly special memory - and visitors can enjoy a discount this weekend. Entry to the iconic attraction costs £16.25 per adult, but you can get 20 per cent off entry during tourism week - starting on Friday, March 15. Guests can use the code ETW24 when they purchase tickets for March 15 to 24 on the Spinnaker Tower website. Find out more information here: https://www.spinnakertower.co.uk.

Walk The Millenium Promenade

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millennium Promenade is a 3km walking route which takes those who follow it across Portsmouth’s historic waterfront. Follow the anchors imprinted in the pavement and you’ll find yourself passing landmark like the Spinnaker Tower, Clarence Pier and the Round and Square towers in Old Portsmouth. Start your free tour of the city by finding the first anchor at Spur Redoubt near Clarence Pier.

Visit Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery

Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery has plenty of excellent – and free – displays on local history, and is open from Tuesday to Sunday between 10am and 5pm.

A statement on the museum’s website reads: “discover the world of Sherlock Holmes, see fascinating works of art, trace the history of Portsmouth FC and a whole load more besides.”

For more information, visit https://portsmouthmuseum.co.uk/.

Visit the Mary Rose Museum

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mary Rose Museum, in Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard, offers a fascinating glimpse into Tudor history with thousands flocking to see it every year. It is one of the cities main tourist attractions but shouldn't be overlooked by locals either.

Love Southsea Market

A popular market - held on the first and third weekend of every month - returns to Palmerston Road this weekend. Independent traders will be selling items such as artwork, vintage clothing, candles, photographs, gifts, homeware and more. You can visit the market between 9am - 5pm on Saturday and 9am - 4pm on Sunday.

Go for a muddy puddle walk

There is still fun to be had in the Portsmouth area when it’s damp underfoot. Inspired by the antics of Peppa Pig, we’ve put together a list of the best walks to enjoy the simple joy of splashing in a muddy puddle. Get your wellies at the ready and explore some of the best family walks near the city which are just as fun come rain or shine: 10 Peppa Pig muddy puddle walks around Portsmouth.

Enjoy a free Portsmouth day out

A great day out in the island city doesn’t need to cost a fortune. Read on here for 8 of the city's best free attractions – and watch our reporter see them all in one day out.

Join a Parkrun

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkruns are free weekly races held across the country – including in Portsmouth. You can find your race on the Parkrun website, and for more details about the best Parkruns in and around Portsmouth, see here: Parkruns: Courses in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Lee-on-the-Solent and Whiteley and what they are like to run.

Join a gym