I’m the first to admit it. It takes me quite a while to get into the festive spirit.

I can't deal with Christmas in November (and certainly not any earlier), and will leave putting up my Christmas tree until I cave into peer pressure from the family who basically just call me the Grinch.

But now we are well into December I’m happy to embrace the Christmas spirit and enjoy some festive events - even if it involves being outside on a cold, wet and windy night.

So the family wrapped up and headed over to Staunton Farm in Leigh Park to investigate the return of the Enlightened Staunton festive light trail which sees the farm transformed into a stunning wonderland of lights for all to enjoy.

Enlightened Staunton event is now on until December 24. Picture: Sarah Standing (081224-326) | Sarah Standing

I was worried about the windy weather - as it turned out I didn't need to as the farm was so well sheltered that we barely had any wind. My preteen girl was happy to come along, my teenage son was worried it was going to be ‘boring’, but dutifully come along anyway for a bit of family time.

And as it turns out he was glad he came because it certainly got us all in the festive spirit - yes, even me!

When you arrive you are greeted by a pathway full of lights directing you past the farm shop (top tip - this is open if you want to bring a hot drink in with you) and towards the dedicated entrance into the beautiful light experience.

Stunning scenes at Enlightened Staunton - though my son was not impressed that the line of lights were not completely straight. Picture: Sarah Standing (081224-7455) | Sarah Standing

The trail features a number of stunningly-lit ‘tunnels’, as well as stepping stones which light when you stand on them, and fabulous displays - although my son was unimpressed that a lawn full of lights were not put out in as straight a line as they could have been (and to be fair he has a point).

But it also features some interactive displays with a talking tree - complete with bad jokes - and a gorgeous fairy illumination which is projected across the gothic library, and some interactive ‘games’ where you can play music and watch a band play on a projection on a courtyard wall, as well as a cube game which my daughter refused to leave until she won. Third time lucky, fortunately!

Oh, and the ‘are you on the naughty or nice list’ game. I officially protest the result of that one!

You follow the trail through to a fairy land which you will either find enchanting or a bit creepy - I’m a bit on the side of the latter, where there is also the opportunity to make a wish on a tag and tie it to a specially created fence.

Make a wish. Picture: Sarah Standing (081224-7508) | Sarah Standing

Once you have negotiated the maze, you then head through the gardens where the glasshouse looks simply stunning and is not only lit up itself, but is also used to light up the surrounding trees as well.

The walk - with a little stop at the cafe half way through to grab a hot chocolate and sausage roll - took us just over an hour. Little ones will do doubt find it magical, but for us big kids it is a lovely way to really get into the festive spirit. Yes, that includes us Grinch-like folks as well as cynical teenagers!

The trail is running until, and including Christmas Eve with the first entry at 4.30pm and then there are slots every 15 minutes until 8pm. Tickets available from £12.50 per adult and from £9 per child aged between three and 15 years old. Infants and carers are free.

Parking is free and there are refreshments available onsite both inside and at the farm shop. For more details visit the event’s website at https://www.enlightenedmoments.co.uk/events/staunton-farm-2024/