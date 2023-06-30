From family days out to military bases to free live music, here’s the best entertainment available in and around Portsmouth:

Race for Life

Thousands of people dressed in pink will gather on Southsea Common this Saturday for a number of Race for Life events in aid of Cancer Research UK - including the Pretty Muddy obstacle course. The 5k Pretty Muddy adult events being at 10.30 and groups follow every 15 minutes. For information about how to book and take part in the races, read on here: Race for Life Portsmouth: The date of the Southsea event, road closures, route, cost, parking information and key information for those taking part and spectating

Here are 7 activities in and around Portsmouth to keep the whole family entertained this weekend.

Fort Purbrook open day

A day of family fun, offering people the chance to try activities like archery, rifle shooting, climbing and a junior assualt course. The event will take place on Sunday (July 2) between 11am and 4pm with members of the community invited to have a go at a number of activities usually offered at the site including laser tag, its under fives soft play area, pony rides and judo. Tickets cost £6 for adults and under 16s can enter for free. For more information about the event, read on here: Family fun day at Fort Purbrook returns for 2023 - full details and how to book

HMS Collingwood open day

Members of the public will be welcomed at HMS Collingwood in Fareham on July 1. Visitors will be given a taste of life in the Royal Navy with the event promising fun for all the family. To find out what’s in store and how to book, read on here: Royal Navy: HMS Collingwood open day promising family fun and field gun competition - when and how to get tickets

Bedhampton Summer Show

A free show is being held on Saturday 1 between 2pm-5pm in Bidbury Mead, Bedhampton and will be jam-packed full of arena shows, music, stalls, and refreshments, along with a special visit from Where’s Wally as MC. Find out more here: 'An afternoon to remember' - Bedhampton Summer Show taking place this weekend

Climb the steps at St. Mary’s Church

This Sunday, St. Mary’s Church in Fratton is inviting people to climb the 206 steps of its tower and enjoy stunning views of the surrounding area. For the less adventurous, from 1.30pm, there will be music for a Summer’s afternoon in the churchyard – provided by a brass ensemble and a string quartet. For further details or to book tickets please phone 023 92 814444 or email [email protected]

See Marwell Zoo’s newest animal

Marwell Zoo, near Winchester, is thrilled to announce the arrival of a fluffy new addition who has already stolen the hearts of people around the world. Tashi, an endangered red panda, is settling into his new home after arriving from Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire today. For more information, read here: Marwell Zoo welcomes endangered red panda which arrived from Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire today.

Live at the Bandstand