Disruptive bus strikes across the Portsmouth area are now over after bus drivers and First Bus came to an agreement over a ‘decent pay rise’.

Drivers at the Hoeford depot in Fareham are celebrating what they said is a significant pay victory after the company made a new offer following a period of industrial action which saw First Bus services across Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham disrupted.

Unite members had taken part in 32 days of strikes, but had suspended a further two weeks of planned strikes while an improved offer was put to members in a ballot which has now been accepted.

Unite union said directors at First Bus Solent are acting like "stroppy children" after ongoing pay talks stalled. Pictured: Picket line for striking bus drivers in despite over pay and reinstatement of conditions at the First Bus (Solent) depot in Fareham, Hampshire, UK, on January 11. | Sam Stephenson

As previously reported by The News, the union and bus company were locked in an increasingly bitter dispute over pay and conditions. As well as a pay rise, Union members were asking for pre-covid conditions to be reinstated which First Bus said had previously been traded for a bigger pay rise.

However a new deal has been agreed which Unite says includes a revised anniversary date and drivers receiving a seven per cent increase in pay. This includes a 5.5 per cent increase in headline pay backdated to August 2024 and an increase in overtime rates. In August 2025 they will get a further 1.5 per cent and a further increase in overtime pay. The pay anniversary has also been shifted to now be annually in February.

Strikers outside Fareham Bus Station. Picture: Sarah Standing (040225-9227) | Sarah Standing

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Our members at First Bus should be congratulated on achieving a decent pay increase after prolonged industrial action against an intransigent employer. By staying strong and being willing to take to the picket line they have been victorious and showed the power of their union."

Unite regional officer Ian Woodland added: "First Bus has seen sense and come back with an offer that is now acceptable to our members.

“Drivers do a skilled and stressful job and these were some of the lowest paid in the region so it is right and proper that their hard work is being rewarded by a company making millions. Members should be congratulated for being willing to take to the picket line and staying strong - another victory for Unite."

First Bus confirmed that an agreement has been reached and apologises to passengers for the recept disruption to services.

Simon Goff, Managing Director at First Bus South: said: “We are pleased to have agreed a pay deal with Unite the Union at our Hoeford depot. Colleagues will feel the benefit of this new deal as soon as possible, with the new rates of pay applicable from 16 March, as well as backpay.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding throughout our determined efforts to end this dispute.”