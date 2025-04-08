Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular woman's clothing store is opening in Gosport this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bonmarche is opening in Gosport High Street on Thursday, April 10, at the site of the former Dorothy Perkins store. New signs and a window display have appeared in recent weeks confirming the opening date.

The new Bonmarche store will open in Gosport on Thursday, April 10. | Joe Williams

The woman's fashion brand is returning to Gosport after its original store closed after the brand went into administration in 2019. It is further good news for the high street with a McDonald’s also set to open in the town soon.

Bonmarche’s presence in the area continues to grow with stores also in Waterlooville and Fareham.