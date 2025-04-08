Excitement as Bonmarche to open in Gosport High Street this week
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A popular woman's clothing store is opening in Gosport this week.
Bonmarche is opening in Gosport High Street on Thursday, April 10, at the site of the former Dorothy Perkins store. New signs and a window display have appeared in recent weeks confirming the opening date.
The woman's fashion brand is returning to Gosport after its original store closed after the brand went into administration in 2019. It is further good news for the high street with a McDonald’s also set to open in the town soon.
Bonmarche’s presence in the area continues to grow with stores also in Waterlooville and Fareham.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.