Gosport Christmas Lights 2024: Key timings as the countdown is on the festive fun and lights switch on
Gosport High Street is hosting its Christmas Lights Switch On and Market on Saturday, November30 with staged entertainment, food and fabulous festive fun promised for residents who are being urged to come along.
The day of Christmas fun by Anchored in Gosport is set to take place from 9am to 7pm, including a market which will run from the Gosport Museum and Art Gallery to the Ferry Port, and good and drink vendors near to the stage in Lawrence Square. Mark Collins from Greatest Hits Radio will Compere from 2pm until 6pm with the lights to be switched on at 6pm.
It follows on from the festive event which recently took place at Fort Brockenhurst.
For more information visit: www.facebook.com/events/870051574842495/?locale=en_GB
