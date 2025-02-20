A pop-up shop promoting small businesses from the area will be hosting a local kids party company this Saturday with activities on offer for children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Portsmouth in Gunwharf Quays has been open for over a month now showcasing local Portsmouth produce. On Saturday, February 22, it will adding another business to that list as it collaborates with Havant based Mini Moony Pamper Parties, which hosts parties where children can relax and spend time with friends.

The Love Portsmouth pop-up shop will be hosting Mini Moony Pamper Parties on Saturday. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (180125-02) | Chris Moorhouse

Simone Tai, owner of the kids party business, is looking forward to showing shoppers what they have to offer. She said: “It is a chance to expand the brand into different communities and it will be great to collaborate with Love Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be doing kids activities like glitter tattoos, hair styling, bracelet making. It’s going to be a great day full of fun, glam, and sparkle, while showing people what we do in promoting better well-being for children.

“It is the perfect chance to see what we’re all about, let us add some sparkle to your day.”

Simone Tai, owner of Mini Moony Pamper Parties, is looking forward to giving a taste of what they do to Gunwharf shoppers. Picture: Sarah Standing (141124-5563) | Sarah Standing

As well as holding activities there will also be the chance to win a pamper party for two, with details of how to enter provided instore on the day.

The Gunwharf Pop-up shop, which is a partnership between Lulu Whitmore, founder of Love Southsea, and Portsmouth City Council, is open from 10am until 6pm on Saturday and everyday until the end of March.