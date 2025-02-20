Love Portsmouth Gunwharf pop-up to host Mini Moony Pamper Parties this weekend
Love Portsmouth in Gunwharf Quays has been open for over a month now showcasing local Portsmouth produce. On Saturday, February 22, it will adding another business to that list as it collaborates with Havant based Mini Moony Pamper Parties, which hosts parties where children can relax and spend time with friends.
Simone Tai, owner of the kids party business, is looking forward to showing shoppers what they have to offer. She said: “It is a chance to expand the brand into different communities and it will be great to collaborate with Love Portsmouth.
“We will be doing kids activities like glitter tattoos, hair styling, bracelet making. It’s going to be a great day full of fun, glam, and sparkle, while showing people what we do in promoting better well-being for children.
“It is the perfect chance to see what we’re all about, let us add some sparkle to your day.”
As well as holding activities there will also be the chance to win a pamper party for two, with details of how to enter provided instore on the day.
The Gunwharf Pop-up shop, which is a partnership between Lulu Whitmore, founder of Love Southsea, and Portsmouth City Council, is open from 10am until 6pm on Saturday and everyday until the end of March.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.