Gunwharf Quays: Quirky custom-built mini golf course to open this summer inspired by famous artists - how much
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
From vibrant pop-art such as Andy Warhol’s ‘Campbell’s Soup Cans’, to surrealist landscapes by Salvador Dalí, the course will take guests on a journey through art history in what promises to be ‘an immersive experience’ as each hole pays homage to an iconic artist.
The artists features will be:
- Jean-Michel Basquiat
- Salvador Dalí
- Keith Haring
- David Hockney
- Frida Kahlo
- Jeff Koons
- Yayoi Kusama
- Bridget Riley
- Andy Warhol
Opening to the public on Saturday, August 3, the summer ‘Art & Putt’ pop-up will be open in line with the outlet’s opening hours every day in The Plaza, until Monday, September 2. It will take around 45 minutes to complete, with tickets costing £5 per person.
Yvonne Clay, centre director of Gunwharf Quays, said: “We are incredibly excited to announce the arrival of Art & Putt this August. This spectacular addition is completely new for us and brings a different, more experiential dimension to our leisure offering. Our Art & Putt golf course will be a must-see destination for tourists visiting Portsmouth this summer, alongside our local community of guests. We can’t wait for everyone to experience it for themselves.”
Further information on ticket bookings will be available in due course. For more details, please visit https://gunwharf-quays.com/art-putt
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.