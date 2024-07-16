Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A quirky custom-built mini golf course is set to be opened at Gunwharf Quays this summer which has been inspired by famous artists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From vibrant pop-art such as Andy Warhol’s ‘Campbell’s Soup Cans’, to surrealist landscapes by Salvador Dalí, the course will take guests on a journey through art history in what promises to be ‘an immersive experience’ as each hole pays homage to an iconic artist.

Gunwharf Quays

The artists features will be:

Jean-Michel Basquiat

Salvador Dalí

Keith Haring

David Hockney

Frida Kahlo

Jeff Koons

Yayoi Kusama

Bridget Riley

Andy Warhol

Opening to the public on Saturday, August 3, the summer ‘Art & Putt’ pop-up will be open in line with the outlet’s opening hours every day in The Plaza, until Monday, September 2. It will take around 45 minutes to complete, with tickets costing £5 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne Clay, centre director of Gunwharf Quays, said: “We are incredibly excited to announce the arrival of Art & Putt this August. This spectacular addition is completely new for us and brings a different, more experiential dimension to our leisure offering. Our Art & Putt golf course will be a must-see destination for tourists visiting Portsmouth this summer, alongside our local community of guests. We can’t wait for everyone to experience it for themselves.”

Further information on ticket bookings will be available in due course. For more details, please visit https://gunwharf-quays.com/art-putt