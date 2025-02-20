Quiz Clothing closes 23 stores across the UK including one in Whiteley - a Portsmouth branch remains open for now

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Feb 2025, 11:43 GMT
A popular fashion chain has closed 23 of its stores across the UK, including a Fareham branch, after it entered insolvency - however, one store in Portsmouth remains open for now.

Quiz has closed its store in Whiteley after it was deemed “loss-making or unsustainable”. The brand was bought in a pre-pack insolvency deal, which has seen new owners Orion save 42 of its shops, with the branch in Cascades Shopping Centre remaining open for now.

It comes after the fashion chain was hit by a downturn in consumer demand, with disappointing sales over the key Christmas period. While the brand has new owners it was not enough to save the 23 store which were deemed as “loss-making or unsustainable” by Orion.

The full list of shops which have closed can be found below, including stores in Brighton and West Quay in Southampton:

Athlone, Athlone Town Centre shopping centre

Brighton, Churchill Square

Bristol, Cribbs Causeway

Derry, Richmond shopping centre

Doncaster, Frenchgate centre

Dundee, Overgate

Enniskillen, Erneside shopping centre

Exeter, Princeshay shopping centre

Falkirk, Howgate centre

Fareham, Whitley shopping centre

Glasgow, Forge shopping centre

Grimsby, Freshney Place

Liverpool, South John Street

Maidstone, Fremlin Walk

Milton Keynes, Silbury Arcade

Motherwell, Brandon Parade South

Newbridge, Whitewater shopping centre,

Peterborough, Queensgate shopping centre

Preston, Friargate Walk

Southampton, Westquay Shopping Parade

Swansea, Queens Arcade

Tallaght, The Square

Telford, Telford shopping centre

