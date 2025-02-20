Quiz Clothing closes 23 stores across the UK including one in Whiteley - a Portsmouth branch remains open for now
Quiz has closed its store in Whiteley after it was deemed “loss-making or unsustainable”. The brand was bought in a pre-pack insolvency deal, which has seen new owners Orion save 42 of its shops, with the branch in Cascades Shopping Centre remaining open for now.
It comes after the fashion chain was hit by a downturn in consumer demand, with disappointing sales over the key Christmas period. While the brand has new owners it was not enough to save the 23 store which were deemed as “loss-making or unsustainable” by Orion.
The full list of shops which have closed can be found below, including stores in Brighton and West Quay in Southampton:
Athlone, Athlone Town Centre shopping centre
Brighton, Churchill Square
Bristol, Cribbs Causeway
Derry, Richmond shopping centre
Doncaster, Frenchgate centre
Dundee, Overgate
Enniskillen, Erneside shopping centre
Exeter, Princeshay shopping centre
Falkirk, Howgate centre
Fareham, Whitley shopping centre
Glasgow, Forge shopping centre
Grimsby, Freshney Place
Liverpool, South John Street
Maidstone, Fremlin Walk
Milton Keynes, Silbury Arcade
Motherwell, Brandon Parade South
Newbridge, Whitewater shopping centre,
Peterborough, Queensgate shopping centre
Preston, Friargate Walk
Southampton, Westquay Shopping Parade
Swansea, Queens Arcade
Tallaght, The Square
Telford, Telford shopping centre
