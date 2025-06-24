Despite being described as a ‘welcoming environment’ an academy has said it is ‘disappointed’ with its most recent Ofsted report after receiving ‘requires improvement’ in multiple areas.

The school, which is part of the Kemnal Academies Trust, was rated ‘requires improvement’ for three out of four areas inspected including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and leadership and management.

Miltoncross Academy School has said it is disappointed with its latest Ofsted inspection which was published on June 23, 2025

The inspection said: “The school provides a welcoming environment. Most pupils are happy there and feel safe. The school has high expectations for pupils’ behaviour. It has improved behaviour by being clearer with pupils about how they should conduct themselves.

“Pupils’ achievement in last summer’s examinations was higher than the previous year, but below the school’s high expectations. Current pupils are achieving more but are still not learning subject content consistently well.”

The report also highlighted that the ‘behaviour remains variable’ and not all pupils behave well but that the school has ‘simplified’ how teachers manage behaviour which has started to see some improvement.

A spokesperson for Miltoncross Academy said: “While disappointed with the overall judgements, we are pleased that Ofsted has recognised many of the strengths we see every day at Miltoncross Academy — particularly our warm, inclusive culture, our commitment to pupil leadership, and the work that we have done to ensure that pupils feel supported and safe.

“The report highlights improvements in the quality of education, the strength of our personal development offer, and the dedication of our staff.

“We're especially proud that pupils enjoy their learning, value the support they receive, and embrace the wider opportunities available to them.”

The curriculum is ‘ambitious’ and the school ensures the knowledge is taught in a logical sequence and there have been clear improvements to the delivery of teaching. The report said ‘teachers now have higher expectations of what pupils should achieve’ but they do not always check what pupils understand which leaves some gaps in learning.

The inspection added: “Reading is a high priority for the school. Staff identify pupils needing help to read well and provide them with effective support, so they catch up. The school works effectively to develop a love of reading among pupils, such as through regular reading in tutor time.

“The school has worked effectively to improve how pupils’ wider development is supported in personal, social, health and economic education lessons, assemblies and tutor times. It is now good.”

The report also outlined that the leadership team ‘are determined that pupils’ achievement, behaviour and attendance improve’ and they know what they need to do to make these positive changes.

The spokesperson added: “While we know there’s more to do, this report affirms that we are firmly on the right path. With continued determination, the backing of our community, and the unwavering commitment of our staff and students, Miltoncross will continue to grow as a school of high expectations, kindness, and ambition.”