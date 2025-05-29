"He just keeps going" - Inspirational Portsmouth man's fantastic feat in epic cycling challenge
Mikey Osborne, 37, took on members of BH Live at the Mountbatten Centre on May 21 to see who could cycle the furthest. Mikey, who became severely disabled after nearly dying in 2013 following drug misuse, came out on top, cycling 30 miles as he raised money for Headway.
It was an incredible achievement with Mikey cycling for hours on end without a break. Speaking at the challenge, his personal assistant Izabela Bartnik, was proud of his achievement.
She said: “Mikey decided that he wants to bring awareness to people about Headway and brain injury sufferers, and he wants to raise as much money as he can. So far by himself, just by talking to his friends and word of mouth, he has managed to collect £600 which is brilliant. We are hoping for £1,000 so fingers crossed.”
Mikey started cycling at one o'clock and was there until 6pm giving his all to cycle as far as he could.
Izabela said: “He just keeps going. He is very focused about reaching his goal and raising as much money as he can. He is doing fantastically.”
If cycling 30 miles was not enough of an achievement, he also managed to raise £720 with donations potentially coming in.
Following years of rehabilitation, Mikey continues to be an inspiration to those around him as he tackles challenges with a smile on his face. Gym goers have been taken aback by hard he worked in preparation for the challenge, and the hard work has paid off with this fantastic feat.
