A Portsmouth man has completed an epic bike challenge to raise money for a brain injury charity.

Mikey Osborne, 37, took on members of BH Live at the Mountbatten Centre on May 21 to see who could cycle the furthest. Mikey, who became severely disabled after nearly dying in 2013 following drug misuse, came out on top, cycling 30 miles as he raised money for Headway.

It was an incredible achievement with Mikey cycling for hours on end without a break. Speaking at the challenge, his personal assistant Izabela Bartnik, was proud of his achievement.

Mikey Osbourne at the challenge with friends and staff of Mountbatten Centre. | Habibur Rahman

She said: “Mikey decided that he wants to bring awareness to people about Headway and brain injury sufferers, and he wants to raise as much money as he can. So far by himself, just by talking to his friends and word of mouth, he has managed to collect £600 which is brilliant. We are hoping for £1,000 so fingers crossed.”

Mikey started cycling at one o'clock and was there until 6pm giving his all to cycle as far as he could.

Izabela said: “He just keeps going. He is very focused about reaching his goal and raising as much money as he can. He is doing fantastically.”

If cycling 30 miles was not enough of an achievement, he also managed to raise £720 with donations potentially coming in.

