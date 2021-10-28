Snow globe liquor. Picture: M&S

If you want to get one step ahead when it comes to Christmas food planning, some supermarkets have already shown what's in store for this festive season.

From Christmas dinner staples to snow globe gins, these national supermarkets have everything you could desire to ensure that you have the most perfect Christmas.

Here is a first look at the festive ranges for Tesco, Aldi, M&S and Morrisons this year:

Tesco Christmas range

If you follow a plant-based diet, Tesco has all your Christmas food sorted as they have made sure there's something for everyone this year.

Their festive range includes:

-Tesco Plant Chef Portobello mushroom Wellington, £6

-Tesco speculoos profiterole gateau, £4

-Tesco Finest gingerbread latte Irish cream liqueur, £12

-Tesco Finest Christmas dinner for two, £35

-Tesco Finest baking Brie, £6

Aldi Christmas Range

One of the nations favourite supermarkets, Aldi, has released many pictures and descriptions of what's on offer instore this Christmas. Prices are yet to be confirmed.

Here's what you can expect to see on the shelves:

-Specially Selected pigs in beds

-Specially Selected exquisite Pâté Ingot

-Spicy chicken sliders

-Mini chicken sliders

-Katsu chicken sliders

-Pavlova towers

-Figgy pudding

-Specially Selected cheese truckles

-Wensleydale with raspberry and pink gingerbread

-Let’s Party tear and share garlic doughball tree

-Specially Selected exquisite game box

-Specially Selected partridge in a pear tree wellingtons

-Specially Selected perfect British duck duo

-After dinner mint bar

-Specially Selected raspberry and white chocolate Christmas tree / black forest Christmas tree

-Specially Selected honeycomb chocolate cracker cake

-Specially Selected choux rings

-Wensleydale spiced rum and honey.

Aldi are also selling a range of Christmas hampers that are sure to suit even the fussiest of eaters which are on sale now.

The hampers include:

-Christmas favourites, £19.99

- Vegan hamper, £29.99

- Ultimate celebration, £99.99

- Chocolate celebration, £29.99

- Afternoon treats, £39.99

- The Sommelier's six wine hamper, £99.99

-The luxury collection, £59.99

- The Christmas feast, £79.99

-The ultimate decadence hamper, £149.99

Marks and Spencer Christmas range:

M&S have a great selection this year including decorations, food, alcohol and more.

These include:

-M&S clementine light-up snow globe gin Liqueur and prosecco gift box, £45

-Spiced sugar plum light-up snow globe gin liqueur and prosecco gift box, £45

-Collection magic and sparkle light-up chocolate box, £20

-The Marksologist pre-mixed cocktails range, £105

-Golden blond chocolate cream liqueur, £18-Shortbread light-up houses, £5-Collection Christmas pudding truffles, £6.

Morrisons Christmas range:

Morrisons have an array of festive treats this year which include:

-The Best vegetable wellington, £5

-The Best British turkey cushion, £23

-The Best apple and cranberry parcels wrapped in bacon, £6 for six-pack

-The Best camembert sharing bread, £5

-Santa belly cake, £10

-The Best Morello cherry Bakewell mince pies, £2 for a six-pack.

Sainsbury's Christmas range:

With one of the largest ranges on offer this Christmas, Sainsbury's are sure to kit out your entire holiday season with their festive food range.

The food includes:

-Taste the Difference chicken waffles, £3.50

-Taste the Difference lemongrass prawn skewers, £3.50

-Plant Pioneers no chicken kievs, £3

-Taste the Difference pork and cranberry wreath, £6.50

-Taste the Difference mini hot dogs with apple drizzle and crackling crumb, £5.50

-Mini black bean tacos, £3

-Taste the Difference mini baking camembert's with caramelised onion chutney, £3.50

-Spiced easy carve lamb leg, £13

-Shredded sprouts and onion with chestnuts and rosemary butter, £2

-Hasselback potatoes with maple and smoked salt butter, £2

-Maple and marmalade gammon, £15

-Difference maple and cranberry stuffing, £3

-Plant Pioneers no salmon en croûte, £5.50

-Plant Pioneers no turkey crown, £5.50

-Plant Pioneers no gammon with maple glaze, £5.50

-Plant Pioneers cheese selection, £4.50

-Festive miso-stuffed butternut squash, £4

-Ready-to-eat whole Canadian lobster, £12

-Taste the Difference bucks fizz smoked salmon, £4.45

-Salted caramel and chocolate star, £12

-Millionaire’s torte, £10

-Snowman cheesecake, £5

-Lemon and passion fruit bûche, £10

-Yule pups, £2.20

-Deliciously free from mince pie brownies, £2

-Cookie cup pies, £2

-Plant pioneers mince pies, £1.30

When will the items be available?

All stores vary in release date for their festive ranges.

The Morrisons' Best Morello cherry Bakewell mince pies are already on the shelves in stores but other festive treats will be up for grabs throughout November and December

With the Tesco Christmas range, items will be available at different times in the run up to Christmas, with some options available now.

A majority of the M&S festive range can be ordered online now, with delivery after November 2.

Aldi have already brought some of their festive food into stores but you won't be able to get your hands on the Specially Selected choux rings until December 21.

Lastly, Sainsbury's will be selling their Christmas Range on scattered dates, with some available in store now, right up until December 20th.

