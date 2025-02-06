I’ve found one of my new favourite coffee spots in the city - here’s why.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a former Portsmouth University student, I would find myself walking past Hideout on a daily basis and everytime I would say to myself I had to try it. Finally, after years, I set aside some time to head down to the coffee shop and see if it was worth the wait - and I can confirm, it 100 per cent was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I tucked into a Ferrero donut at Hideout Coffee in Portsmouth and I'm obsessed with this gem of a coffee shop. | Sophie Lewis

Known for its delectable doughnut range, the independent coffee shop is the epitome of quirky with its wonderfully alternative decor and inviting atmosphere.

This coffee spot is anything but conventional with its nod towards a hipster cross tattoo parlour aesthetic, making it a truly individual place to get a caffeine fix.

I absolutely adore the inventive and bold prints that adorn the walls, in particular, the vibrant illuminated ‘riffle range’ art that brings the whole look together.

The coffee shop has been going against the grain since 2017 when it launched in Southsea but due to popular demand, it moved - and it’s no surprise it went down so well with locals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to coffee, I’m quite boring - opting for a simple cappuccino - but I thought I would spice up my order by trying one of the doughnuts the shop is famously known for - and my oh my.

Firstly, I have to say I really love the fact that there aren’t endless options to choose and it’s clear the shop focuses on quality over quantity. The mocha, biscoff, butter me up, homer, mango tajin and ferrero were the choices and, of course, it had to be the ferrero.

The coffee barely lasted the walk back to the car and in all honestly, it was divine. Getting a good cup of coffee can actually be a challenge but this was just right - not too bitter, but not too sweet - it was my idea of the perfect cappuccino - so hats off to Hideout.

I somehow managed to resist tucking into chocolatey doughnut until I got back home but after taking that first bite, it sealed the deal that Hideout is now one of my firm favourites in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only was the doughnut covered in chocolate and topped with a Ferrero Rocher, but it was also full of a sublime filling that was the ultimate combination of, what tasted like, Kinder Bueno and Ferrero Rocher.

As a result of the alternative look inside and out, the perfect coffee and the sensational doughnut, I would give Hideout Coffee Company a solid ten out of ten - and will definitely be returning.