The opening date of an authentic Thai restaurant is right around the corner.

Work has been taking place at the historic Vulcan buildings as the city prepares to welcome Giggling Squid next week. The site, which was the former Loch Fyne restaurant, is going through a transformation to create the perfect Thai venue - and the company is known for its beautiful botanical interior designs.

The new site will be opening its doors on Tuesday, July 30 and Giggling Squid co-founder, Andy Laurillard, said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring the vibrant flavours of Thailand to Portsmouth. Our mission has always been to create a dining experience that is both authentic and accessible, and we believe that the lively atmosphere and coastal destination of Gunwharf Quays is a perfect spot for us to deliver this.”

Giggling Squid | Sophie Lewis