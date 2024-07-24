Less than a week until Giggling Squid opens its doors in Gunwharf Quays
Work has been taking place at the historic Vulcan buildings as the city prepares to welcome Giggling Squid next week. The site, which was the former Loch Fyne restaurant, is going through a transformation to create the perfect Thai venue - and the company is known for its beautiful botanical interior designs.
The new site will be opening its doors on Tuesday, July 30 and Giggling Squid co-founder, Andy Laurillard, said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring the vibrant flavours of Thailand to Portsmouth. Our mission has always been to create a dining experience that is both authentic and accessible, and we believe that the lively atmosphere and coastal destination of Gunwharf Quays is a perfect spot for us to deliver this.”
Gunwharf Quays has also recently welcomed the new addition of Banana Tree which is located in the former Cafe Rouge site as well as Columbia and the Vilebrequin pop-up store which will be operating until September. New Balance will also be heading to the outlet shopping venue later on this year. The new Giggling Squid will be able to sit 130 guests indoors as well as 120 outdoors for those who want to enjoy the fresh air whilst enjoying the bold flavours and exciting dishes from the menu. The new restaurant will deliver an authentic taste of Thailand while embracing the lively atmosphere of the shopping outlet which consists of numerous discounted designer shops.
