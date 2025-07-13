Alver Valley Country Park "unsafe" arson damaged equipment to be removed as police investigation stops

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Jul 2025, 15:20 BST
A popular playpark that was targeted by arsonist will have the damaged equipment removed this week as police file their investigation.

A fire was started on a slide at the Alver Valey Country Park on May 21 which has left it destroyed and beyond repair. The play park will be closed while the damaged equipment is removed on Monday, July 14 with the work expected to last until Saturday, July19.

Arson at Alver Valley Country Park destroys play equipmentplaceholder image
Arson at Alver Valley Country Park destroys play equipment | Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service

The police had been looking into the arson but have taken the decision to file the investigation unless any further information comes to light.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Following a review of all the evidence available to police at this time, a decision has been made to file this investigation pending any further information coming to light.”

The police had previously called for anyone with information to come forward and call 101 quoting reference 44250222235.

Gosport Borough Council confirmed the removal of the damaged equipment on Facebook. The post said: “Works to remove the damaged play equipment from Alver Valley play park from the recent arson attack is starting on Monday 14 July, and the park will be closed until Saturday 19 July while the work is carried out.

“The equipment is being removed as it is currently unsafe and cannot be fixed.”

