"Devastated" family pay tribute to "loving" dad stabbed to death

The “devastated” family of a “loving” man who died after being stabbed have paid tribute to him.

Craig Laurie, 33, was stabbed to death. Pic: Hants police

Police were called by the ambulance service just before 9pm on Sunday 12 May to a report of a stabbing at an address in Tasmania Close, Basingstoke. Officers attended the address and confirmed two men had been stabbed.

Craig Laurie, 33, from Basingstoke, was sadly confirmed dead at the scene. The other victim, a man in his 30s from Newbury, West Berkshire, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 55-year-old man and 51-year-old woman, both from Basingstoke, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody.

Craig's family, who are receiving support from specialist officers, have now paid the following tribute to him: "Craig was a dedicated and loving father, uncle, brother and friend. He worked hard to support his family and young children. We are shocked and devastated by his loss.

“There are no words to describe how much he will be missed. We now need the time and privacy to grieve together as a family."