Hampshire traffic incident: Man arrested after car fails to stop for police and runs two red lights in Winchester
A 24-year-old man from Southampton was arrested after a navy blue Toyota Prius failed to stop when police tried to pull it over at around 10am on Tuesday, March 4 on Bar End Road in Winchester. The vehicle then ran two red lights before the driver abandoned it in a car park and fled on foot.
An arrest was made following a search of the area with police now calling for witnesses to come forward.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Patrolling officers attempted to stop a navy Toyota Prius on Bar End Road, at around 10am on Tuesday 4 March. The vehicle failed to stop, and took the off slip road towards the roundabout of the M3 and Garnier Road.
“The driver then overtook static vehicles at a traffic light, and proceeded to drive through two red lights before driving onto Garnier Road. They then entered the carpark at St Catherine’s Hill before decamping from the vehicle.
“Following an area search, a 24-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He has been released on police bail.”
Police are asking anyone who saw the incident or who may have dashcam footage showing the vehicle to come forward. Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 with reference 44250096421. Information can also be submitted via the Hampshire police website.
Alternatively, you can submit information anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.