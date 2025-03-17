Police hunt man with 'spotty face' and 'large nose' after girl raped in street
Officers continue to investigate the reported rape of the 15-year-old in the Beaumont Road area of Totton around 8.30pm on Saturday 1 March.
As part of detectives’ “ongoing and extensive enquiries” to establish the full circumstances, they would now like to speak to a man in connection with the incident.
The man is described as “white, aged in his early 20s with brown hair, a large nose and a spotty face”. A force spokesperson added: “We believe the man described above can help us with our investigation and would urge anyone who recognises this description and knows the identity of the person, to get in touch with us at the earliest opportunity.”
Lead investigator, Detective Inspector Claire Shawley, said: “We fully understand the concerns within the local community regarding this incident.
“I’d like to reassure you all that we are working extremely hard to progress our investigation into this incident, and specialist officers continue to support the victim.
“We would still like to hear from anyone who was in the Beaumont Road area of Totton on the evening of Saturday 1 March.
“Do you recall seeing anything suspicious in the area at the time? Do you recall seeing anyone matching the above description?
“Do you have any footage which may assist in our investigation, including dash cam, doorbell camera, mobile phone, or any other CCTV? Please get in touch with us if you can help.”
Regarding a second reported incident in Totton on Friday (14 March), DI Shawley, said: “At this time, we do not believe the two incidents are linked, based on the events reported to us by the victims.
“We’d continue to ask the public to not speculate regarding either incident, but to instead share any information with us directly. We will share further updates with you on the investigations when we are able to do so.
“If you have any information which may help us, not matter how small you might believe it to be, please call 101 and quote incident number 44250092935.”
You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, below:
Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.