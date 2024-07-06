Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Smoke continues to drift across Portsmouth as firefighters continue to be at the scene of a huge fire in the city.

The smoke, now white instead of black, is continuing to bellow from the scene of the fire in Tipner Lane where fire crews from across the county continue to deal with a fire in a two-storey building at the site of TJ Waste & Recycling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 60 to 100 tonnes of domestic dry waste is believed to have caught alight, leading to road closures on the M275 as well as the surrounding area. It has also has has a serious impact on the road network with delays caused by drivers finding an alternative route in and out of the city.

The M275 is due to reopen at around 5pm today (July 6).