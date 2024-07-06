WATCH: Smoke drifts across Portsmouth following massive fire at TJ Waste at Tipner
The smoke, now white instead of black, is continuing to bellow from the scene of the fire in Tipner Lane where fire crews from across the county continue to deal with a fire in a two-storey building at the site of TJ Waste & Recycling.
Between 60 to 100 tonnes of domestic dry waste is believed to have caught alight, leading to road closures on the M275 as well as the surrounding area. It has also has has a serious impact on the road network with delays caused by drivers finding an alternative route in and out of the city.
The M275 is due to reopen at around 5pm today (July 6).
