'Friendly' tabby cat discovered in garden after being bound up by sellotape in 'horrendous' incident

Sophie Lewis
Digital Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 18:09 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 18:09 BST

An appeal has been launched after a ‘friendly’ tabby cat was found bound up by sellotape with his ears stuck to his fur.

Blu, a smokey-grey coloured tabby, was discovered in a garden at Hepworth Close, Andover in great distress in the early hours of Friday, February 28.

All his legs and his tail had been bound by tape and his ears were sellotaped down onto his fur.

Blu, a smokey-grey coloured tabby, was found in a garden in great distress after all of his legs and his tail had been bound by tape and his ears were sellotaped down onto his fur. | RSPCA

His owner, Melissa Brown, initially thought Bluwas suffering a fit, but on closer inspection she realised tape was wrapped tightly around him and quickly pulled it away to free him.

Melissa said: “Blu is a bit wary about going outside now. He’s such a friendly cat who would go up to anyone and it’s horrendous that someone would do this as it does look like someone has done this deliberately.

“He was thrashing around and barging into things in the back garden and at first I thought he was having some kind of fit, until I realised he was trying to get the tape off.

“It was heartbreaking to lose three of my cats last year when they were run over on the road nearby and now this has happened.”

Apart from some fur loss Blu was uninjured, but Melissa contacted the RSPCA as she is concerned it might be the latest in a number of incidents in which cats have been targeted locally.

RSPCA inspector Leanna Hone, is looking into the incident and she said: “This poor cat was really distressed when the owner found him in the garden at her home.

“She has no idea who would do something like this, but she wanted to let us know in case any other cats in the area are targeted.

“It is a concern for her as last year three of her cats were killed in traffic incidents near to her home in the space of three weeks, which she believes was quite odd.”

The cruelty incident was also reported to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Anyone with any information about it is asked to ring the RSPCA’s appeals line number on 0300 123 8018 and refer to incident number 01459050.

For more information about the RSPCA, click here.

