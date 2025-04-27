Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The BBC is set to be reminded of the difference between Portsmouth and Gosport after a public faux pas saw one of its prime time programmes mix the two locations up.

The mistake came in the latest episode of Interior Design Masters which saw the designers head to the Royal Haslar site in Gosport ‘to create high-end retirement show apartments for the baby boomer generation’.

However what should have shined a positive light on the former military hospital and Gosport was sullied in the eyes of local residents by programme makers constantly saying that Haslar was in the neighbouring city of Portsmouth instead of the town it calls home.

Alan Carr at The Lightship at Haslar Marina – just down the road from Haslar - evoking that Titanic feeling | BBC

Gosport residents took to social media, including on The News’ Facebook post promoting the programme as well as the programme’s own social media page, to exclaim their amazement and anger at the repeated error.

Comments included:

I love this show, but I was shouting at the tv every time they said Portsmouth. How can you start the programme walking along Haslar sea wall looking towards Portsmouth over the water and say. “Here we are in Portsmouth “

BBC you should know better. The episode at the former RN Hospital Royal Haslar Waterfront Village Hampshire is in Gosport!!!It’s not Portsmouth.Lazy, lazy, lazy story telling!

Interior Design Masters How many times do you need to read that it was filmed in Gosport rather than Portsmouth before you amend your post?

Sooooo angry!!GOSPORT!!! Why oh why did the BBC pretend Haslar is in Portsmouth.I'm still sad that we lost the fabulous hospital that was the pride of our area. Truly rubbed salt in the wound saying its in Portsmouth

You are in GOSPORT !! NOT PORTSMOUTH . please say where you are , if you have to just say it's Near Portsmouth or across the Solent from Portsmouth please

Hard at work at Haslar | BBC

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage also passed comment and has vowed to remind the BBC that Gosport and the BBC are two completely different places.

She said: “What a great advert for our area but it's too bad the BBC forgot that Portsmouth is a city near Gosport, and not the other way around! I'll be reminding the BBC that Gosport and Portsmouth are different places when I next see them...”

The News has contacted the programme makers and BBC and invited them to comment.

