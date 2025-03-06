Man in 20s dies in fatal crash as passenger taken to hospital

A man in his 20s died last night when the car he was driving left the road and crashed.

Police tape

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on Norris Hill Road in Fleet at about 10.25pm which involved a black Volkswagen Golf.

The Golf left the carriageway and sadly the driver, a man in his 20s from Ewshot in Surrey, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed. A male passenger received minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

“As part of our investigation, we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area or witnessed the collision, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath,” a police spokesperson said.

“Anyone who saw what happened or has any information, including dash cam footage that may assist our enquiries, is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44250099222.”

Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/