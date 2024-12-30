Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Poignant scenes and huge celebrations were had in Portsmouth in 2024 as our city remembers a year of much change, as well as remembrance.

Thinking back over the year it has been hard to pick out just a handful of the important stories of the year from across the Portsmouth area. As always, so much has happened and there is so much to talk about.

But it has also seen major changes in our city with buildings lost (including The News Centre which I will lament forever) and a rejuvenation taking place not only in our city in places like Hilsea Lido but also in the surrounding area including Waterlooville which has taken a bit of a national beating this year.

Here, I pick out 29 memorable moments, big stories and important goings on from across 2024 - but do share with me anything you think I have missed. Oh, and needless to say the impact of non-stop roadworks have certainly not escaped my attention!