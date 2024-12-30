29 memorable moments and significant scenes to remember from across the Portsmouth area in 2024
Thinking back over the year it has been hard to pick out just a handful of the important stories of the year from across the Portsmouth area. As always, so much has happened and there is so much to talk about.
From Pompey’s promotion to the city’s role in the D-Day 80 commemorations there has been so many fantastic moments to remember which certainly make 2024 a real highlight. Oh, and of course were were also visited by a Hollywood star!
But it has also seen major changes in our city with buildings lost (including The News Centre which I will lament forever) and a rejuvenation taking place not only in our city in places like Hilsea Lido but also in the surrounding area including Waterlooville which has taken a bit of a national beating this year.
Here, I pick out 29 memorable moments, big stories and important goings on from across 2024 - but do share with me anything you think I have missed. Oh, and needless to say the impact of non-stop roadworks have certainly not escaped my attention!
