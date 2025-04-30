Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The episode winners of Interior Design Masters filmed at Haslar are set to be invited back to style a new apartment, as programme makers remain tight-lipped over a geography blunder.

Briony and Craig were crowned the ‘Standout Space’ winners of episode three which was filmed at Royal Haslar and saw eight contestants paired up for the challenge of styling a retirement apartment at the former military hospital site. And now they are being invited back to Haslar to style another apartment within the waterside development which is in the midst of being transformed.

Craig and Briony at Haslar after being declared episode winners in of Interior Design Masters | Contributed

The pair took the elegant period motifs found throughout Trinity House as their guide, and used vibrant yellow with sage green accents to enliven the entrance hall. Beading was added to the walls in the open-plan living space to create a panel affect, while the kitchen featured a pastel pink wall and bold green and cream stripes were added to the main bedroom.

Alan Carr at The Lightship at Haslar Marina – just down the road from Haslar - evoking that Titanic feeling | BBC

As previously reported by The News, Gosport residents took to social media, including on The News’ Facebook post promoting the programme as well as the programme’s own social media page, to exclaim their amazement and anger at the repeated error.

Local MP Caroline Dinenage also passed comment and has vowed to remind the BBC that Gosport and Portsmouth are two completely different places.

The News approached the BBC to ask if a correction as going to be made but referred this question to the programme makers. They declined to comment about the blunder and the reaction to it.

Despite local exasperation the the episode’s geography error, the director of Haslar Developments Pat Power, said the team at the Gosport site was delighted to welcome the programme to Haslar and were delighted with what the designers came up with.

He said: “It was a pleasure to have the team from the sixth series of Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr at Royal Haslar, to share the beauty of the site and showcase what an inspiring place it is to live in. It’s a testament to this new waterfront community that it was chosen by the production team as the first retirement development to be featured in the show.

Hard at work at Haslar | BBC

“We were excited by the differing styles presented by contestants, each duo bringing something new to Trinity House. However, overall, we felt that Briony and Craig created not only a ‘standout space’, that was consistent throughout the apartment, but one that connected with the building and will, I am sure, resonate with many potential buyers.

“They understood the brief and the uniqueness of the location, which is the reason we are inviting them back to Royal Haslar to create a further one-bedroom show apartment in the next phase of Royal Haslar. It will be exciting to see how their further experience in the competition evolves their style and we are very much looking forward to seeing and sharing their design.”

Once complete, Royal Haslar will provide over 550 converted and newly built residential houses and apartments, including market sale and senior living homes, convenience retail, pub/restaurant and leisure facilities, plus over 50,000sq.ft. of business premises and a new Royal Haslar heritage museum, set in landscaped grounds, fronting onto the sea.

