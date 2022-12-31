Advertisement Hide Ad

All the participants and their coaches at Park Community School, Leigh Park, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Conservative MP managed to make it to the last three standing, but on July 20, she was knocked out of the race with 105 votes, leaving Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak in the running. Both would be prime ministers within the next three months.

On July 7, Portsmouth also had the privilege to welcome the Queen’s baton arrive in the city via hovercraft. The baton began its 294-day journey across all of the Commonwealth in October 2021, in aid of celebrating the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Taking part in the relay were Derrick Harris, George Turner, Angie Osborne, James Dawson, Simon Tier, Henry Ainsley, Effie Blankston, Keith Graetz, and learning disability advocate Max Ross.

Portsmouth City Council hosted the International Kite Flying Association on Saturday as the city celebrated 30 years of the Portsmouth Kite Festival. Picture: Alex Shute

The beach not only bore witness to hundreds of families making the most of the sunshine, but they also saw the negatives of the heatwave as youngsters launched themselves into the sea from Clarence Pier, causing concern.

At the time, Anthony Basely, who is part of the pier’s maintenance crew, said: ‘It’s a nightmare down there.’

The Meantime Chorus from London (210722-1450)

The Plaza area was kitted out with a balloon ride, a big wheel to give shoppers the opportunity to hit the heights, the funhouse, a carousel and marvellous margaritas.

This year adopted the theme of ‘Art on the line’ and there was an array of spectacular kites in attendance including Sonic the Hedgehog, whales, frogs, dogs, teddies, turtles and many more.

At the time, Councillor Steve Pitt, cabinet member for culture, leisure, and economic development, said: ‘We are once again proud to host such a unique and vivid event at the seafront. This event is always a highlight of the summer event calendar.’

Pictured: MP Penny Mordaunt at Queens Hotel, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘I just think it shows just how far it has come and I have seen that transition over the years.’

On the last day of the month, the England women's national football team beat Germany 2-1, winning the women’s Euro 2022 for the first time in their history.

Ragout 7 JPNS-04-07-22-001

Ragout 7 JPNS-14-07-22-001

Ragout 7 JPNS-29-07-22-001