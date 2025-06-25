A tribute has been paid to a “loving” father of two following a fatal crash with a Range Rover by a busy Hampshire motorway.

Tom Manston | Hants police

Police were called at 7.33pm on Saturday 14 June to a report of a collision on Southampton Road by Eastfield Lane, where the road links on to the busy A31 in Ringwood.

The horror crash involved a black Range Rover and 26-year-old cyclist Tom Manston from Ringwood, who sadly died at the scene.

His family have now paid the following tribute: "Tom was a loving son, grandson and father of two to Freddie (5) and Frankie Ray (4).

"His laughter, caring and kindness will be missed by all his friends and he will always be in our hearts."

Police said: “If you have not already contacted us and have any information about this collision or any relevant dash cam footage capturing the incident or the moments leading up to it, please get in touch.”

You can call 101, quoting reference 44250261587, or report online via: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/