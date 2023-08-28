News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

Victorious Festival 2023: The clear-up begins after a three day spectacular - this is when Southsea Common and roads will open again

The spectacular three-day Victorious Festival has come to a close with more than 180,000 people descending onto Southsea Common for incredible performances, family themed entertainment and comedy.
By Kelly Brown
Published 28th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Ellie Goulding wowed the crowds last night, before headliners Mumford & Sons brought the event to a spectacular end – performing their only UK show of 2023 to a backdrop of a spectacular firework finale. Other weekend highlights included Jamiroquai, Kasabian, DJ legend Pete Tong, Kaiser Chiefs, and Katy B – as well as a surprise set from McFly.

Aside from the music, the weekend was jam-packed with memorable moments for festival goers. Crowds enjoyed plenty of laughs from the comedy line-up over the weekend which included Dara O’Briain and Jason Manford whilst little ones were treated to a newly expanded Kids’ Arena, which opened all day Friday for the first time, where they enjoyed face painting, zip wires and meet and greets with Sonic the Hedgehog.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Victorious Spokesperson said: “Growing the festival to include a full open site on the Friday has been fantastic, giving even more people the opportunity to see what Victorious and Portsmouth has to offer and more families a chance to make the most of our amazing program of Kids' entertainment.

McFly were the surprise artist to perform on the Castle Stage in one of the event's highlightsMcFly were the surprise artist to perform on the Castle Stage in one of the event's highlights
McFly were the surprise artist to perform on the Castle Stage in one of the event's highlights
Most Popular

“We've expanded the Common Stage Arena and made significant investments in our traffic management plans and Shuttle Services. Feedback on this from festival-goers has been brilliant, which means to world to us.”

Festival director James Ralls said it had been another ‘incredible year’. He said: “The weather was on our side and it was great to see so many people join us on Southsea Common to enjoy three days of amazing music, family entertainment and activities.”

ALSO SEE: 87 pictures of the crowds enjoying Victorious

The clear-up operation began last night, and road closures and restrictions on accessing Southsea Common will come to an end as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for the event explained: “As soon as everyone leaves on the Sunday evening, the clean-up operation begins, getting everything back to normal is top priority with us. The Common is fully open to the public by Tuesday morning.”

Early bird tickets for Victorious Festival 2024 are on sale now, with prices frozen to this year’s prices. Weekend camping tickets cost from £145 and day tickets from £55 (fees apply). For more details visit the Victorious website.

Related topics:Shuttle services