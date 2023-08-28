Ellie Goulding wowed the crowds last night, before headliners Mumford & Sons brought the event to a spectacular end – performing their only UK show of 2023 to a backdrop of a spectacular firework finale. Other weekend highlights included Jamiroquai, Kasabian, DJ legend Pete Tong, Kaiser Chiefs, and Katy B – as well as a surprise set from McFly.

Aside from the music, the weekend was jam-packed with memorable moments for festival goers. Crowds enjoyed plenty of laughs from the comedy line-up over the weekend which included Dara O’Briain and Jason Manford whilst little ones were treated to a newly expanded Kids’ Arena, which opened all day Friday for the first time, where they enjoyed face painting, zip wires and meet and greets with Sonic the Hedgehog.

Victorious Spokesperson said: “Growing the festival to include a full open site on the Friday has been fantastic, giving even more people the opportunity to see what Victorious and Portsmouth has to offer and more families a chance to make the most of our amazing program of Kids' entertainment.

McFly were the surprise artist to perform on the Castle Stage in one of the event's highlights

“We've expanded the Common Stage Arena and made significant investments in our traffic management plans and Shuttle Services. Feedback on this from festival-goers has been brilliant, which means to world to us.”

Festival director James Ralls said it had been another ‘incredible year’. He said: “The weather was on our side and it was great to see so many people join us on Southsea Common to enjoy three days of amazing music, family entertainment and activities.”

The clear-up operation began last night, and road closures and restrictions on accessing Southsea Common will come to an end as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for the event explained: “As soon as everyone leaves on the Sunday evening, the clean-up operation begins, getting everything back to normal is top priority with us. The Common is fully open to the public by Tuesday morning.”