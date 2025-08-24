Watch as tug boats do doughnut in the Solent for amused Victorious fans - one may have been better than the other
Tug boats have been entertaining the crowds in the Solent with their water displays and doughnuts.
The tugs have been travelling to the area in front of the Theatre of the Sea to ‘perform’ throughout the whole three-day event - and will continue with more appearances today.
Watch the video embedded in this story to see them in action - one of the may do better donuts than the other!!!