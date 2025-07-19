Angry residents are being “forced to live amongst” rats dead and alive more than a year on from complaining about an infestation to the council.

Rat infestation at Grafton Street and Estella Road flats | Supplied

People living at the Grafton Street and Estella Road block have reported living with the vermin on a daily basis, which “run around like flies”. A video captured rats swarming around the bins of the block in daylight, highlighting the desperate plight of residents.

Rats are routinely in tenants flats and chewing car cables in garages while the bin area is “alive with them daily”, according to a resident. The issue was reported by The News in May of last year, with the council then insisting action was being taken to resolve the problem.

But the horrible predicament is now “worse than ever” according to one tenant, who said: “This rat situation has been going on for over a year now. Fourteen months on and we are worse off now than we have ever been. We have been fobbed off by each department within the council. No one wants to know.

“A dog would not be allowed to live in these conditions so why are council tenants? The whole estate is infested with rats - A block is our main concern.

“Rats run around daily like flies. Tenants have brought their own rat traps to try and catch them. Rats are seen flying around day and night, tenants are frightened to place rubbish in the bins because of the rats which carry diseases.

“These flats have elderly and young families and we need help because no one on this council wants to know.”

A dead rat at Grafton Street and Estella Road flats | Supplied

A spokesperson for Portsmouth City Council said they were aware of the problem with the authority again insisting action was being taken. "We are aware of the ongoing issue in the Grafton Street and Estella Road blocks,” they said.

“The necessary measures have been put in place to try and improve this, including the replacement of bins to ones with lids, as well as the relocation of some of the bins.

“There is a programme of ongoing treatment, and we continue to monitor these areas closely. We are also working with residents to ensure the correct use of the bins and try and reduce the amount of side waste in these areas."