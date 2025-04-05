Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Delight has been expressed after controversial plans to use a block of 27 flats in Fareham to house asylum seekers were dropped by the Home Office.

Wates House in Wallington Hill had been earmarked for use as temporary accommodation by the Home Office, prompting widespread opposition within the community and objections from the police, Fareham Borough Council and local MP Suella Braverman who had launched a petition.

But Fareham Borough Council has been notified by the Home Office that it has taken the decision not to proceed and said it has spent months working quietly in the background through the correct channels ‘to achieve this desired outcome’.

Wates House in Wallington Hill, Fareham Chris Moorhouse (010325-34) | Chris Moorhouse

Cllr Simon Martin, Executive Leader of Fareham Borough Council, said: ‘I am delighted that the Home Office has listened to the council’s advice and now withdrawn its interest in this site.’ The council is pleased to now draw a line under this matter.”

Commenting on the decision, Suella Braverman, said she was delighted the government had listened to the concerns of the local community.

She: “I am delighted that the Home Office has listened to me and local people and that Wates House will no longer be used for illegal immigrants. Thank you to over 1,000 local people who signed my petition.

Protest near Wates House against plans for homes in Fareham to be used for asylum seekers Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010325-31) | Chris Moorhouse

“As soon as I was informed about these planes, I wrote to the Home Secretary and urged the Home Office that housing asylum seekers at Wates House would be inappropriate, unsafe and wrong. I am glad that they listened to my requests.

“We know this won’t be the end of the matter. This terrible Labour Government scrapped the Rwanda deterrent on day one of taking power, has overseen a record level of illegal crossings and has no plans to stop the boats.”

Protesters on the footbridge over Wallington Way | Chris Moorhouse

Mrs Braverman also again urged the council to consider taking on Wates House, which has nine one bedroom flats and 18 two-bedroom flats, to provide affordable housing for the community.

She said: “I continue to urge FBC to lease Wates House to house local people. We have an excellent Conservative Council, and this is the perfect time for them to step in for residents on the housing waiting list.”