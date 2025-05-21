A Waterlooville care home wants to expand into a neighbouring house to look after seven more elderly residents.

Applicant Martina Brown of Wisteria Lodge Ltd has submitted plans to change the use of an existing empty house into a care home with space for seven elderly residents and rooms for associated services.

The plans submitted to East Hampshire District Council also seek permission for a link to be built between the existing care home at 82 London Road and the neighbouring four-bedroom house to be converted at 84 London Road.

Nick Hopper, of NH Architects Ltd, has submitted plans that show how a new ramp between the buildings will make movement for wheelchair users and residents with mobility issues easier, as will wider doorways and corridors with handrails and non-slip surfaces.

The planning statement said: “The proposed development will provide high-quality care accommodation, fostering a supportive and comfortable environment for elderly residents. By linking to the existing care home, the proposal maximises operational efficiency while ensuring continuity of care.“Thoughtful landscaping and accessible design elements will enhance both the aesthetic and functional aspects of the facility, creating a safe and nurturing home for its residents.”

It said the seven single-occupancy bedrooms each have en-suite facilities to ensure privacy and comfort, and lounge for social interaction and activities.

Staff accommodation includes rest areas, offices, and a meeting space. The direct link to the existing care home will ensure seamless integration and shared resources between the facilities. It means improving resident mobility with staff being shared along with medical and recreational facilities, said the statement.

It added, proposed plans include improving the gardens with raised flower beds and sensory planting along with sheltered seating areas to provide a tranquil, therapeutic environment.

The forecourt will be landscaped and have a total of 25 car parking spaces up by 11 from the existing 14.

Council planners have set July 7 as a target date for a decision on application EHDC-25-0326-FUL.