Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The search for a new tenant to operate the refurbished Hilsea Lido will soon begin - with a historic entertainment venue next door to it also part of the package.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hilsea Lido | Portsmouth City Council

The Blue Lagoon, next to Hilsea Lido, has a proud history as one of Portsmouth's music venues, hosting regular jazz events, tea dances, and even a regular country and western night during the 1970s and 1980s. Known as as the Hilsea Café when it first opened, the name was later changed to the Blue Lagoon and ran regular events until January 2023 under its former management team.

As previously reported by The News, Portsmouth City Council secured government cash to pay for the refurbishment of Hilsea so that it will be in a useable state allowing a new operator to take it over and, it is hoped, continue to invest in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However as the work continues, attention is now being turned to the future of the neighbouring Blue Lagoon with many Portsmouth residents wondering what will happen to it.

The Blue Lagoon in Hilsea | Portsmouth City Council

Portsmouth City Council has now confirmed that it will soon begin the process of finding a new tenant to take over the operation of the Hilsea, pencilled in for reopening next year, which it says will include operating the Blue Lagoon as well.

A city council update confirmed: “The funding we have doesn't cover refurbishing the Blue Lagoon, but it will play a very important part in the future of Hilsea Lido. When we begin advertising for a tenant to operate the lido in the coming weeks, the Blue Lagoon, along with the original pavilion building, will be part of the package.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They will then be expected to invest in them as part of the council's agreement with them. By providing a new food, drink and entertainment offer at the Blue Lagoon, they'll be able to generate more income, which they can plough back into improving the wider Hilsea Lido area.”

Hilsea Lido | Portsmouth City Council

The news comes after the city council liaised with a number of key local businesses and made an appeal for the city’s organisations to become involved - including donating equipment and expertise to help make the Lido project a success.

Meanwhile the onsite works are progressing well with the remainder of the concrete poured into the centre section, bringing the base of the pool up to its final level. This is now ready to be rendered. The team are have now moved on to the slopes either side to install the steel reinforcing, which will then have concrete poured over the top, like the centre section. Once complete, there will be 30 lorry loads of concrete used in the construction of the pool.

The pool's new sophisticated filtration system is also being installed.

To receive regular updated from the project from the city council visit https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/UKPORTSMOUTH/signup/35796