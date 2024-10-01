Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A plea has been made for businesses to donate fencing, fairy lights and picnic tables in a wish list to help boost the revamp of Hilsea Lido.

It comes after Portsmouth City Council hosted a special event at the lido site, to discuss opportunities for local companies to get involved in the renovation project on which it is working closely with consultancy firm Mace and contractors Beard.

Although government funding has been secured to bring about the development, the council is looking for additional support from local businesses to enhance the site even further with targeted donations.

Attendees at the event were able to view the progress made so far, as well as learning more about how they can support the renovation, including opportunities to donate items such as decorative lighting, seating, landscaping, or even sponsor the restored fountain.

Portsmouth's businesses turn out to support the renaissance of Hilsea Lido | Portsmouth City Council

The council has shared a ‘wishlist’ of items for the Lido project

Hoardings - supply and decoration

Landscaping, turf and planters

Fencing

Barriers and guardrails

Decoration and render repairs

Site clearance (exterior and interior)

Sponsorship of the refurbished fountain

Lighting, fairy lights

Lockers

Picnic tables/benches, deckchairs/loungers

Bins

Parasols

Signage

Financial donations to go towards any of these elements. Council leader Cllr Pitt has pledged to match fund any donations.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, was at the event to discuss how businesses can get involved. He said: "We know how much Hilsea Lido means to the people of Portsmouth, and we've been delighted by the public's positive response as we continue to restore this 'jewel in the crown' of the Hilsea Lines area.

"Whether big or small, Portsmouth businesses can make a real impact to this renovation. It was great to hear ideas from different companies at the event, and we're so grateful for the offers we have had so far."

Hilsea Lido is being revamped - now and then | Portsmouth City Council

Businesses contributing to the scheme will be publicly recognised with thank-you plaques, social media acknowledgements, mentions on the Hilsea Lines website, digital marketing, and a press release. The council can also help with marketing support to help promote any assistance provided.

Pat Hughes, director at Beard, added: "We’re proud to be playing a key role in the renovation of Hilsea Lido, restoring this much-loved community space for future generations. It's particularly special as this is the flagship project to be delivered from our Southampton office, which opened in January this year.

"Work continues apace and we’re on track to deliver a vibrant, revitalised attraction in time for its 90th anniversary celebrations next year. Beard has a proven track record over our 135-year history in delivering exceptional leisure projects, including outdoor swimming facilities, and we're drawing on this expertise to modernise facilities at the historic site."

The project is expected to be completed in 2025, coinciding with Hilsea Lido's 90th anniversary.

If you're organisation wants to find out more about getting involved, there is still time. Please email [email protected] to find out more.