Portsmouth MPs Amanda Martin and Stephen Morgan have fired the starting gun on Portsmouth’s bid to become the UK City of Culture 2029, saying it could “restore a real sense of pride and belonging in the place we call home”.

The UK City of Culture 2029 competition, launched at the weekend by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, will celebrate the creativity, diversity and community spirit that define Britain’s great cities, large towns and regions. The winning place will receive £10 million to deliver a transformative cultural programme rooted in local stories and strengths.

For the first time, all longlisted areas will receive £60,000 to develop their bids, while shortlisted places will receive £125,000 to help deliver elements of their proposals even if they do not win.

A new UK Town of Culture 2028 competition has also been launched for smaller and medium-sized towns, with £3.5 million awarded to the winning town to deliver a major cultural programme.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: "For far too long, too many people have felt left out of our national story. These competitions are our chance to change that by shining a light on the places that have shaped our cultural life, but haven't always had the recognition they deserve.

“We already know from UK City of Culture that winning, and even bidding for, these titles brings real benefits - jobs, investment, and opportunities for people to get creative and learn new skills. Now I want towns to be able to get these benefits too and that is why I am proud to launch the UK Town of Culture competition.

“Every place has a story worth telling so I want to encourage towns across the UK to step forward and show us what makes them special.”

Amanda Martin MP for Portsmouth North, said: “Portsmouth is a city bursting with creativity, culture and community spirit — from our historic dockyard and vibrant festivals to our local artists, performers and creative industries. A bid for UK City of Culture 2029 would be a fantastic opportunity to showcase the best of Portsmouth, attract investment, boost tourism and restore a real sense of pride in the place we call home.”

Stephen Morgan MP for Portsmouth South, added: “Portsmouth’s story is one of resilience, innovation and creativity. This competition is our chance to tell that story to the nation.

“We’ve seen how winning City of Culture status transforms communities, creates jobs and inspires young people. I’ve long been a champion of Portsmouth’s creatives, our area is fizzing with potential and I’m backing a Portsmouth bid all the way.”

The City of Culture and Town of Culture competitions form part of the Labour Government’s Plan for Change, which it says ‘will unlock opportunity, drive local growth and restore pride in every part of the country’.